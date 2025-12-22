Centre Pushes Back on Aravalli Protection Claims; ‘Mining Will Be Regulated,’ Says Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Yadav said misinformation, particularly on social media and YouTube platforms, had misrepresented the revised definition. “Some YouTube channels are incorrectly interpreting the 100-metre criterion as referring only to the top portion of the hills. This is not true. The 100 metres refers to the vertical spread of the hill from top to bottom, and even gaps between hill ranges will be considered part of the Aravalli range,” he said, adding that nearly 90% of the area remains protected under the revised framework.