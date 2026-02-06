Government Launches Centralised Environmental Fund to Track Pollution Penalties—All You Need to Know

While guaranteeing that states receive the majority share for on-the-ground action, centralising the funds enables the Union government to monitor collections and disbursements more methodically. The reserve fund mechanism under the Public Accounts is designed to prevent funds from being diverted for unrelated purposes, according to environmental law experts cited by The Hindu. According to the ministry, in order to guarantee accountability and compliance, the Comptroller and Auditor General will conduct audits on a regular basis.