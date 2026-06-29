Delhi's EV Policy to Accelerate Adoption of Electric Vehicles, Reduce Emissions: India Inc

Industry bodies said Delhi's new EV policy will accelerate EV adoption.
The policy offers road tax exemption for eligible electric cars and subsidies for e-two-wheelers.
The Delhi government said the policy will take effect from July 1.
Delhi government's EV policy will help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles among everyday commuters, reduce vehicular emissions while strengthening the sector’s infrastructure, according to industry chambers.
All electric cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be granted 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees, as the Delhi government approved a new EV policy on Monday.
Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹10,000 in the third year.
Hailing the policy, Secretary General of industry chamber Ficci Anant Swarup said that the subsidy support will meaningfully accelerate adoption of EVs among everyday commuters and bring the benefits of clean transportation to a much wider segment of the population.
"The policy rightly focuses on tackling vehicular air pollution while simultaneously strengthening EV infrastructure," Swarup said.
Sharing similar views, Assocham President Nirmal Minda said the policy is a forward-looking initiative to address the capital's persistent air pollution challenge while advancing sustainable urban mobility.
"The proposed investment of ₹15,000 crore towards strengthening the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure and incentives, reflects the scale of commitment required to accelerate the clean mobility transition," he said.
He added that the policy has the potential to substantially reduce vehicular emissions while creating new economic opportunities and can serve as a model for other states to adopt similar clean mobility initiatives suited to their local needs.
The policy, approved by the Delhi Cabinet, will come into effect from July 1, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, describing it as a major step towards making Delhi a pollution-free city by March 31, 2030.