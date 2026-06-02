Why India Should Fund Resilience Before the Next Shock

Climate resilience requires proactive financing, not only post-disaster spending measures.
India faces massive adaptation funding gaps despite growing climate risks.
Innovative finance tools can help mobilise capital for resilience investments.
India’s climate challenge is no longer just about mitigation alone. It is about survival, sustenance, continuity and macroeconomic stability. With more heatwaves, flooding becoming frequent and huge losses in infrastructure, resilience can no longer remain a technical sub-theme of climate policy or a generic adaptation discussion. It needs to become a finance imperative.
India has suffered economic losses of $12bn approximately annually due to natural disasters in 2023. A single such event can wipe out years of economic progress and plunging vulnerable communities back into poverty. The real question is no longer whether India needs to be climate resilient, but whether the present financial architecture is prepared to fund it at scale.
The answer at present is only partially.
Post-Disaster Bias
India has made progress in recognising resilience as an economic priority, particularly through the creation of State Disaster Mitigation Funds (SDMF) following the 15th Finance Commission to support pre-disaster risk reduction. However, disaster financing in practice remains largely oriented toward post-disaster relief.
While this marks an important shift toward financing resilience before disasters occur, India’s resilience financing system remains fragmented, heavily dependent on public budgets, international aid and largely oriented towards post-disaster response. Weak fiscal capacity at the state and municipal levels further limits preparedness, making resilience financing both a fiscal and institutional challenge for India.
India’s resilience financing gap is substantial, with government estimates suggesting that building climate resilience could require nearly $700bn by 2030. Yet adaptation needs remain poorly quantified and underfunded, reflecting a deeper structural weakness: India still lacks a consistent system to define, track, and cost resilience spending, making it difficult to budget effectively or attract capital at scale.
The challenge, then, is not merely to spend more, but to mobilise capital differently. This is where innovative instruments become important but only if deployed with realism. India has experimented with green municipal bonds, pooled finance mechanisms, blended finance (BF) platforms, resilience-linked and parametric insurance and all are increasingly part of the policy conversation.
Nagaland became the first north-eastern state to pilot rainfall-linked parametric insurance in 2020 for monsoon-related losses. After initial design shortcomings, the model was recalibrated and expanded through a broader state-wide disaster risk transfer programme backed by domestic and international reinsurers, emerging as one of India’s key experiments in innovative disaster financing.
The Vadodara green municipal bond, which is India’s first certified green sub-national bond demonstrated that private capital can be mobilised for climate resilient urban infrastructure when projects are ring-fenced, revenues are credible, adhering to high standards of financial discipline and the risk is transparently managed. The result is a highly credible and stable rated bond which has been oversubscribed almost 14 times by investors.
Similarly, BF approaches can be particularly relevant for resilience where private investors are deterred less by lack of interest than poor risk-return visibility.
Layered Measures
India still lacks a layered disaster risk financing framework that combines reserves, contingent credit and insurance instruments for different levels of climate shocks. Parametric and pooled insurance could help fill this gap, but adoption remains limited due to weak risk data, low institutional capacity, and limited public-sector familiarity with such instruments.
Catastrophe (CAT) bonds are another potential channel, which holds considerable potential for India. While India has not yet operationalised CAT bonds at scale, they hold significant promise as a tool for providing rapid post-disaster liquidity and reducing the fiscal burden of extreme, low-frequency climate shocks.
Institutional investors such as pension funds, insurers, sovereign pools control the long-term capital that is theoretically well-suited to resilient infrastructure. But they require bankable pipelines, standardised disclosure, credible risk pricing and stable regulatory frameworks.
The moot issue remains- India does not have a resilience capital problem as much as it has a resilience intermediation problem. Capital exists. What is missing are investable projects, robust risk models, standardised metrics and institutions capable of translating resilience needs into financial products.
In this context three priorities therefore stand out:
First, the emerging climate finance taxonomy in India should clearly identify the activities that defines what counts as adaptation, enables expenditure tagging, and standardises resilience metrics across ministries and states.
Second, sub-national finance must be strengthened. Without financially capable states and municipalities, resilience financing will remain limited to central schemes and pilots. Improving municipal financial capacity and access to instruments such as green municipal bonds, pooled finance and parametric insurance is essential to finance resilience infrastructure and manage climate shocks proactively rather than only through post-disaster relief.
Third, it must shift from reactive disaster spending to ex-ante risk financing using layered instruments, blended capital, CAT bonds and risk-transfer tools to finance resilience before the shock, not merely recover after it.
India is no longer at the stage of proving that resilience matters. It is at the stage of deciding whether resilience will be financed seriously, systemically, and at scale.
(Ria Sinha is Senior Research Consultant at Chintan Research Foundation. The views expressed are personal.)