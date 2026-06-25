How to Harness Climate Economy’s Investment Landscape

India's tracked green growth finance reached $50 billion annually in FY2021-22 — a record high, but covering barely one-third of the annual requirement. More concerning is the composition: 83% of that financing was domestically sourced, with international capital contributing only 17%, or roughly $8.3 billion per year. The deep-pocketed, long-tenor institutional capital - sovereign wealth funds, infrastructure PE, pension capital, DFIs that India needs to bridge this gap is not yet flowing at the scale or into the sectors the country requires. On the longer horizon, India faces a $10 trillion funding gap against its net-zero 2070 pledge.