ISA Launches Solar Investment Platforms and $400 Million Africa Solar Facility

Collaborative Solar Investment Platforms: Sixteen countries to jointly procure solar projects under ISA’s new Solar Investment Platforms to scale deployment and cut costs.
$400 Million Africa Solar Facility: Launch of the Global Solar Facility, beginning with the Africa Solar Facility, to mobilise private investment in decentralised renewable energy and solar for food security.
One Sun, One World, One Grid: ISA to unveil this global interconnection initiative, alongside new forums to enhance knowledge-sharing among member nations.
SunRISE Recycling Initiative: A global effort involving all 125 member countries to develop standards and business models for recycling solar panels and battery waste.
International Solar Alliance (ISA) Director General Ashish Khanna on Tuesday said the organisation is adopting a new strategy focused on collaboration and collective action.
Speaking to the media at the Eighth Session of the ISA, Khanna announced that the alliance will launch Solar Investment Platforms, under which 16 countries will jointly procure solar projects to accelerate deployment and bring down costs.
He said the Global Solar Facility beginning with a $400 million Africa Solar Facility will help mobilise private investments in decentralised renewable energy and solar solutions aimed at strengthening food security in Africa.
Khanna added that the ISA will also unveil the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative during the Assembly, along with several new forums to promote knowledge-sharing and best practices among member countries.
Another key initiative, SunRISE, will focus on recycling solar panels and battery waste. It will bring together all 125 member countries to develop common standards and business models. “In an era defined by critical minerals, an effective recycling model can address many of the associated challenges,” Khanna said.
Together, the 125 ISA member countries account for 761.8 GW of installed solar capacity, representing nearly 41% of global solar power a testament, Khanna said, to the success of making clean energy affordable and accessible.