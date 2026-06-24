‘Circular Economy Principles Will Drive Industrial Growth’

India’s transition to a circular economy requires scalable innovation in polymer science and recycling technologies. How is CIPET contributing to this transformation?
CIPET is supporting the transition through research, technology development, testing, skill development, and industry engagement. We have established four Plastic Waste Management Centres in Bhagalpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, and Sanand to demonstrate technologies for the collection, segregation, processing, and utilisation of plastic waste.
We also provide testing and quality assessment services for recycled plastics and have developed infrastructure to evaluate compostable, biodegradable, bio-based, and recyclable materials. Through research, standards compliance, and capacity-building initiatives, we are helping to accelerate the adoption of sustainable polymer solutions.
How is CIPET helping industries comply with EPR regulations and build sustainable recycling ecosystems?
The implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) has increased the need for efficient recycling systems. CIPET supports industries through testing, certification, technical services, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. Our testing and material characterisation capabilities help industries meet regulatory requirements and increase confidence in recycled materials.
How does CIPET view the future of sustainable polymers in India, and what technological gaps remain?
Sustainable polymers, including recyclable, recycled, bio-based, biodegradable, and compostable materials, will play a crucial role in India’s manufacturing future. We advocate a balanced approach that combines design for recyclability, increased use of recycled content, bio-based alternatives, and effective end-of-life management. Key challenges include recycling mixed and multi-layer plastics, developing cost-effective sustainable alternatives, improving product design for circularity, and strengthening testing and certification frameworks.
Our long-term vision is to position India as a global innovation and manufacturing hub for sustainable polymer solutions, where waste is recognized as a valuable resource and circular economy principles drive industrial growth.
What reforms and technological advancements are needed to strengthen India’s circular economy framework?
While India has made significant progress through policy initiatives and EPR implementation, challenges remain in waste segregation, collection, infrastructure, and scalability. Priority areas include stronger source segregation, improved collection systems, enhanced EPR traceability, expanded recycling infrastructure, and skill development.
Technologically, India must accelerate the adoption of advanced sorting and recovery systems, AI-enabled waste processing, digital traceability platforms, and innovative materials designed for multiple recycling cycles.
How important is innovation in polymer engineering and recycling technologies for achieving ESG goals?
Innovation is central to ESG-driven business strategies. Advances in polymer engineering are enabling the development of lighter, stronger, recyclable, and resource-efficient materials, while innovations in recycling technologies are helping convert waste into valuable secondary raw materials.
These developments support waste reduction, resource conservation, climate resilience, regulatory compliance, and sustainable supply chains. CIPET contributes through its testing infrastructure and skill development programmes that help industries meet evolving sustainability requirements.
What is your vision for positioning India as a global hub for sustainable polymers and recycling innovation?
India has the potential to become a global leader in sustainable polymers, recycling innovation, and green manufacturing. To achieve this, we must focus on five priorities: sustainable materials innovation, world-class recycling infrastructure, green manufacturing, globally harmonised standards, and a highly skilled workforce.
CIPET will continue to support this journey through research, testing, certification, skill development, and industry collaboration. Our long-term vision is to create an ecosystem where waste is recognised as a valuable resource and circular economy principles drive industrial growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness.
For more information: https://www.cipet.gov.in/