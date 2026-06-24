‘Circular Economy Principles Will Drive Industrial Growth’

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CIPET is supporting the transition through research, technology development, testing, skill development, and industry engagement. We have established four Plastic Waste Management Centres in Bhagalpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, and Sanand to demonstrate technologies for the collection, segregation, processing, and utilisation of plastic waste.

We also provide testing and quality assessment services for recycled plastics and have developed infrastructure to evaluate compostable, biodegradable, bio-based, and recyclable materials. Through research, standards compliance, and capacity-building initiatives, we are helping to accelerate the adoption of sustainable polymer solutions.