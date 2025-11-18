India to Submit Updated Climate Plan by December, Urges Developed Nations to Act Fast

India commits to submit updated climate plan by December.
Environment Minister calls on developed countries to speed up net-zero targets.
India's NDC update reflect urgency for stronger global climate commitments.
India will submit its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2035 period by December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on November 17, while calling on developed nations to achieve net-zero targets well ahead of their current deadlines, according to PTI.
Addressing the high-level segment of the COP30 climate summit here, Yadav said climate change was “real and imminent”, driven by unsustainable patterns of growth and development.
In a separate programme at the COP30, he underscored the need for global partnerships to accelerate industrial transition and announced international projects focused on value creation from industrial by-products.
“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates, fulfil obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional and concessional climate finance, estimated in trillions of dollars,” he said.
He further added that the implementation of climate goals must be adequate, accessible and affordable, and free of restrictive intellectual property barriers.
"Let the global community remember this COP as one of implementation and delivery. As we look ahead, let the coming decade be one of implementation, of resilience and shared responsibility — a decade that unites the world in the spirit of one earth, one family and one future," he added.
Talking about India's target, Yadav said the newly launched Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission further accelerate the country's journey towards Net Zero by 2070.
"We shall also release our revised NDCs till 2035 and the first Biennial Transparency Report," he added.
Responding to questions on the delay in submitting the NDC, Yadav told reporters that internal processes, including Cabinet approval, were underway.
What are NDCs?
Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs are national climate plans under the Paris Agreement that set targets to cut emissions and adapt to climate change, guiding global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Countries are required to submit their third round of NDCs, referred to as ‘NDCs 3.0’, for the 2031-2035 period this year. Most of the nations have already submitted their revised NDCs before the starting of the COP30.
Yadav also met UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Edward Miliband on the sidelines of the COP30 summit and discussed various issues related to climate.
"Held a very meaningful engagement with UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Mr Edward Miliband on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today," he said in a post on X.
Both sides stressed on the importance of multilateralism and also deliberated upon critical agenda matters related to COP30 with particular focus on technology transfer, climate finance and transparency, Yadav said.
According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), NDCs play a critical role in the fight against climate change by identifying national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In order to enhance the ambition over time the Paris Agreement provide that successive NDCs will represent a progression compared to the previous NDC and reflect its highest possible ambition.
Earlier, India was planning to release its updated climate action plan just ahead of the COP30 climate meeting in Brazil in November.
(With inputs from PTI.)