COP30 Launches Belem Health Action Plan Amid Massive Funding Gap

According to ‘The Belem Health Action Plan For The Adaptation of the Health Sector to Climate Change’ report, the plan provides a roadmap for countries to confront the escalating climate-related health threats, from heatwaves and vector-borne diseases to the disruption of food and water systems. It is also a part of the COP30 Action Agenda, mainly address under Objective 16, which promotes resilient health systems in the face of the climate crisis.