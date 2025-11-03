Brazil Begins Climate Events Ahead of COP30, India Could See Surge in Green Jobs

Brazil launches three-week climate events ahead of COP30 to boost clean energy.
Global leaders urge urgent fossil fuel phase-out and multilateral cooperation.
India could gain millions of green jobs through climate-focused investments.
Brazil initiated three weeks of events linked to the COP30 climate summit in Sao Paulo where business leaders are meeting to push for stronger policies for financing the energy transition. The leaders issued an open letter on November 3, asking governments “urgently” for incentives to adopt renewable energy by phasing out fossil fuels.
CEO Maria Mendiluce of the We Mean Business Coalition, which coordinated the letter from 35 groups representing 100,000 companies, told Reuters that the climate events are recognition from the business groups of the importance of multilateralism and the importance of raising ambition.
Mayors, governors and other subnational leaders will attend a Local Leaders summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 3, which threatens to be overshadowed by protests against the city’s violent crime crackdown a week earlier.
Separately, Britain’s Prince William will preside over a ceremony in Rio for his annual Earthshot Prize recognising contributions to environmentalism over the last year.
However, countries and corporates may be hard-pressed to project the same optimism that has marked climate diplomacy in recent years.
Today, global cooperation is stagnating amid geopolitical tensions and multiple wars. An erratic series of US tariffs has upended economic stability worldwide, while US reversals on clean energy policy and climate science have rattled investors. And while costs for renewable energy have plummeted to below fossil fuels, many countries are juggling competing goals such as food security or developing AI.
‘The State of Climate Response in India’ report estimated that achieving this would require investments of around $1.5tn in the same period. Such investments could add $3.5-4tn in annual economic output, creating employment across feedstock aggregation, manufacturing, operations and maintenance, green materials, logistics and warehousing, the report said.
The study warns that shifts in rainfall, temperature, and biodiversity loss are straining natural systems and increasing the cost of adaptation. It calls for policymakers, corporates and civil society to move from isolated projects to coordinated action guided by a systems-based approach.
Potential for Green Jobs in India
Ahead of COP30, India demands urgent reform in global climate finance to support vulnerable economies, that could be instrumental in dealing with the challenges to curb climate change.
Meanwhile, investing in climate action could generate more than 5mn jobs in India by 2030, supporting its workforce, according to a report by Deloitte India and the Rainmatter Foundation.
India’s green sector is expected to add close to 7.29mn jobs by FY28, as it is witnessing aggressive investment in building green tech capabilities, according to a June 2025 report by NLB Services.
The majority of the new job creation is set to be fuelled by industries like renewable energy, waste management, electric vehicles, sustainable textiles and green construction.
(With inputs from PTI.)