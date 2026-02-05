Amazon, IIT Roorkee Turn Farm Waste Into Green Packaging to Tackle Stubble Burning

Commenting on the role of sustainability, Kamal Kishore Pant, Director IIT Roorkee added in the news release, "Sustainability is no longer a choice, it is an urgent national priority. This collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Amazon is a step towards realising India’s vision of a circular economy, aligned with government missions such as Swachh Bharat, Startup India, and the National Resource Efficiency Policy. By transforming agricultural residues into biodegradable packaging materials, we are addressing the twin challenges of stubble burning and a reliance on virgin materials in India, while creating scalable solutions that can benefit industries, farmers, and society at large. This initiative showcases how academic research and industry partnerships can accelerate India’s journey towards a more sustainable, and self-reliant future.”