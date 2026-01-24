  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Trident realty to invest 1200 cr to build 125 acre township in panipat

Trident Realty to Invest ₹1,200 Cr to Build 125- Acre Township in Panipat

The real estate developer plans a large integrated township in Haryana’s Panipat, signalling strong confidence in regional housing demand

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trident Realty to Invest ₹1,200 Cr to Build 125- Acre Township in Panipat
info_icon

Trident Realty will invest Rs 1,200 crore to develop a 125-acre integrated township at Panipat in Haryana as part of its expansion plan.

Gurugram-based Trident Realty launched township 'Trident Parktown' recently where it will offer residential plots, independent floors, group housing, and commercial spaces.

The total investment to develop this township is estimated at Rs 1,200 crore, Trident Realty said in a statement.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In the first phase, the company has launched more than 400 plots. The plot size starts from 200 square yards.

S K Narvar, Group Chairman of Trident Realty, said there is a strong demand for residential plots at Panipat.

Established in 2008, Trident Realty has presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Tri-City (Chandigarh).

In Mumbai, Trident Realty has partnered with DLF Ltd to develop a housing project.

Related Content
Related Content

The company has delivered over 20.34 million square feet of residential & commercial space in the high-growth centres, and 10.97 million sq ft is under various stages of construction in the residential, retail and hospitality segments.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×