Centre Plans 15–20% Cut in Delhi-NCR Air Pollution by 2027, Says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Speaking at an Idea Exchange session on January 27 at The Indian Express on the eve of the Budget session of Parliament, Yadav said the government was still ready to debate air pollution, and criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings when the issue was slated for debate on the last day of the winter session. “We are taking efforts to slash air pollution by 15-20% by next year… we have to sustain the effort. I will not lie, the situation will not change overnight. We have to reduce it up to 20% each year,” Yadav said.