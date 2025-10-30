Delhi’s Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’, Triggers Spike in Air Purifier Sales

AQI in Delhi jumps to 357 as fog traps pollutants over Delhi skies.
Visibility drops to 800 metres in Safdarjung amid calm winds.
Air purifier sales surge as residents battle worsening post-Diwali pollution.
Delhi experienced a blanket of haze and fog on the morning of October 30, trapping pollutants and pushing the city's air quality into the "very poor" category after remaining "poor" for the past few days.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 357, compared to 279 a day earlier.
The dip in air quality was accompanied by reduced visibility across several parts of the city, as fog and calm winds trapped pollutants close to the ground.
The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stated that the city's ventilation index — which indicates the atmosphere's ability to disperse pollutants — remained below the favourable level of 6,000 m²/s.
Weak winds of less than 10 kmph and thick fog have prevented pollutants from dispersing, resulting in a hazy sky, it stated.
At 7.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported visibility of 1,000 metres in Palam and 800 metres in Safdarjung, both experiencing calm wind conditions.
Areas such as Kartavya Path, Anand Vihar, Burari and Akshardham were covered in fog during the early morning hours.
Vivek Vihar and Anand Vihar recorded "severe" air quality levels with AQI readings of 415 and 408, respectively. As many as 33 monitoring stations across Delhi reported "very poor" air quality with readings above 300, CPCB data showed.
Air Pollution Spikes Sales of Air Purifiers
According to PTI, sales of air purifiers have spiked and the number of enquiries gone up in Delhi-NCR, especially after Diwali due to severe air pollution.
The air-purifier category, which is yet to achieve a scale and expand beyond metropolitan areas, routinely witnesses a spike in sales around Diwali, when the AQI (air quality index) worsens.
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on the morning of October 29 but remained in the "poor" category with an overall AQI of 273, according to the CPCB.
On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 294 at 4 pm, a marginal drop from Monday's reading of 301, which fell under the "very poor" category.
Besides air purifiers, sales of filters have also gone up as users are replacing them after completion of the cycle.
(With inputs from PTI.)