Delhi’s air quality has slipped into the “very poor” category, with AQI levels reaching up to 324 in several parts of the city.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to conduct cloud seeding trials to tackle rising pollution levels in the capital.
Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan has been activated across Delhi-NCR as pollution worsens ahead of the winter season.
Health experts have warned of increased respiratory and cardiac risks due to the deteriorating air quality.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has deteriorated to the “very poor” category on Sunday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported. As the winter season approaches, the AQI at Lodhi Road was recorded at 287, while India Gate and nearby areas registered 324, both falling under the “very poor” category. Areas around Ashram and Maharani Bagh reported similar AQI levels.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasized cloud seeding as a possible solution to the city’s worsening air pollution, The Economic Times reported. “Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem,” Gupta told ANI.
According to The Indian Express, citing the Early Warning System’s forecast, the AQI reading is expected to rise further- anywhere between 320 and 360 during the day. The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderately Polluted (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (401–500). The higher the AQI, the more harmful the air is to breathe.
The sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality is a recurring phenomenon each year as colder weather sets in. Experts attribute it largely to stubble burning in neighboring states and other seasonal factors.
Delhi Prepares for Cloud Seeding Trial
Delhi Environment Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa has indicated that cloud cover is expected over the city from October 28 to 30. He stated that the Delhi government is fully prepared, with physical trials and necessary permissions in place, to conduct artificial rain through cloud seeding on October 29.
Meanwhile, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has already been implemented across Delhi-NCR to combat the worsening pollution levels.
Health Concerns Rise as Air Pollution Worsens
According to ET, former AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has cautioned residents about the serious health effects of rising air pollution levels.
“The current high levels of air pollution, indicated by poor AQI, are leading to acute health effects, particularly among individuals with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children. These groups are experiencing increased chest discomfort, breathing difficulty, coughing, and worsening of pre-existing conditions like asthma and COPD,” he said.