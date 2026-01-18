  1. home
Air Quality Returns to ‘Severe’ in Delhi-NCR, GRAP-4 Curbs Back in Force

Pollution levels spike as unfavourable weather forces toughest emergency curbs across NCR

Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Photo by PTI / Salman Ali
Smog blankets central Delhi as air quality deteriorates to severe levels across NCR Photo by PTI / Salman Ali
Summary
  • Delhi’s AQI crosses severe threshold as pollution levels surge across multiple monitoring stations.

  • CAQM reimposes GRAP-4 curbs citing adverse weather and poor pollutant dispersion conditions.

  • Health advisory urges residents to limit outdoor exposure amid worsening air quality crisis.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has returned to the severe category after days of poor air quality levels, nearing 500 at several monitoring stations. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed the strictest pollution curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the worsening situation.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 437 at 6:30 am, falling in the severe category, Business Standard reported citing Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. 

In Delhi-NCR, the most stringent pollution controls under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) have been reinstated since the AQI started to approach 450, or the "Severe." category, on January 17. This is in addition to the current GRAP's Stages I and II, which are currently in effect in the NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, tasked with addressing pollution in Delhi and surrounding states, reported in a notification that the city's AQI was 400 at 4 p.m. and increased to 428 four hours later "owing to western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather/ meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants."

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the CAQM stated.

According to CAQM’s health advisory, prolonged exposure to “severe” air quality can lead to respiratory issues and may worsen heart and lung conditions. Residents are strongly advised to limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak pollution hours.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Exploring Innovative Solutions

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, pollution is a problem for the health of the capital rather than a political one. According to ANI, she mentioned that the government is assisting new businesses and exploring innovative solutions to make Delhi cleaner.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are in effect. Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.

Published At:
