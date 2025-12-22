Over 150 Flights Delayed at IGI Airport amid Worsening AQI and Fog

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) dropped to alarming levels on Monday, touching as high as 418 in some areas. According to data from the Sameer app, the city's average AQI stood at 366 at 7:05 am, firmly placing it in the 'very poor' category. Visibility at Palam fell sharply, dropping to just 150 metres between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, further complicating flight operations.