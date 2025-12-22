Over 150 Flights Delayed at IGI Airport amid Worsening AQI and Fog

Dense fog and severe air pollution delayed over 150 flights at Delhi’s IGI airport.
Delhi’s AQI slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, with levels reaching 418 and visibility dropping to 150 metres.
Rail services were also affected, with several trains running behind schedule due to weather conditions.
A thick blanket of fog combined with hazardous air pollution disrupted daily life across north India on Monday, with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport among the worst affected. More than 150 flights were reportedly delayed as poor visibility made it difficult for airlines to operate smoothly. Although airport authorities did not issue a formal advisory, passengers faced long waits as the national capital woke up to dense fog and extremely poor air quality.
Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) dropped to alarming levels on Monday, touching as high as 418 in some areas. According to data from the Sameer app, the city's average AQI stood at 366 at 7:05 am, firmly placing it in the 'very poor' category. Visibility at Palam fell sharply, dropping to just 150 metres between 7:30 am and 8:30 am, further complicating flight operations.
The impact of the weather was not limited to air travel. Train services were also hit, with several services running late, according to Hindustan Times.
Fog and smog have been causing regular disruptions to both flights and trains since mid-December, making winter travel increasingly unpredictable.
Sunday had already seen severe disruption, with more than 500 flights delayed and at least 107 cancelled as thick fog spread across the northern plains. Satellite images showed similar conditions on Monday, with visibility falling to zero in several cities, HT reported.
Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed zero visibility during the morning hours at multiple locations, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Jabalpur. Visibility was as low as 50 metres in cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Varanasi and Gaya.
An IMD official told HT that dense fog was affecting large parts of north and east India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tripura. The official warned that disruptions are likely to continue until Tuesday due to a western disturbance that has brought fresh snowfall to Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.
Relief is expected from Wednesday, when improving wind conditions may reduce fog intensity and gradually restore normal travel operations.