Delhi’s Clean Air Streak Ends as Pollution Rises Ahead of Diwali — Here’s Why

Citing data from the Decision Support System (DSS), a model which calculates the estimated contribution of sources of pollution of Delhi’s PM 2.5, HT reported that the estimated contribution of sources of pollution Delhi’s PM 2.5 showed that stubble burning contributed to just 0.62% of Delhi’s PM 2.5 concentration on October 13—up slightly from 0.24% the previous day. This indicated that contrary to popular belief, stubble burning is not behind the spike in pollution.