Delhi Braces for Colder Days as Western Disturbance Triggers Rain Alert Amid Very Poor Air Quality

Predicting more days of ‘very poor’ AQI, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) Programme Lead Mohammad Rafiuddin on January 20 told Mint, “Delhi's AQI has been in the 'Severe' (AQI > 400) category for the last two days. It is expected to be 'Very Poor' (AQI >300) or worse for the next two to three days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. The average wind speed is expected to be below 10 kmph and the minimum temperature between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.”