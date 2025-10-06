Darjeeling Landslides Claim 28 Lives, Bhutan Dam Overflow Worsens North Bengal Floods

Heavy rainfall triggers landslides in Darjeeling, claiming at least 28 lives.
Bhutan’s Tala Dam overflow raises flood alert for North Bengal districts.
Roads, bridges destroyed; Durga Puja festivities disrupted; tourists stranded in hills.
Heavy rainfall and consequent landslides have killed at least 28 people in Darjeeling, while North Bengal’s Dooars region is grappled with the fears of flooding. Authorities have issued a high alert after Bhutan’s Tala Hydropower Dam began overflowing due to a technical glitch, reported Moneycontrol.
Bhutan’s National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) told Moneycontrol that the Druk Green Power Corporation reported a malfunction in the dam’s gates, which failed to open, causing river water to spill over the structure. As a precautionary measure, Bhutan has officially warned the West Bengal government to stay prepared for potential downstream impact.
Darjeeling Disaster Devastates Villages
In Darjeeling district, continuous heavy rain has caused large-scale destruction, especially in Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. According to reports, the rains in the region have led the roads to cave in, collapsing bridges, while several houses have been washed away. Torrential rain triggered massive landslides, leaving several villages cut off from the rest of the region.
As per TOI, Darjeeling recorded 261 mm in 24 hours from 8 am on October 4, which is categorised as ‘extremely heavy rainfall’. Meanwhile, Cooch Behar recorded192mm and Jalpaiguri 172mm. Gajoldoba (Jalpaiguri) reported 300 mm of rain.
Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a post on X on October 5, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in heavy rain and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance”.
Meanwhile the heavy downpour has destroyed critical links, an iron bridge on the Balasan River at Dudhia—the only direct route between Siliguri and Mirik—collapsed, isolating nearby communities.
In addition, a bridge at Pulbazar was also heavily damaged, cutting off Thanaline and parts of Bijanbari. Rohini Road, a major connector between Darjeeling and the plains and also caved in. NH10, the lifeline to Sikkim was shut at Chitrey after landslides, reported Firstpost.
The commute also got impacted due to the current situation as Darjeeling Himalayan Railway suspended service indefinitely. The rains also put the Durga Puja festivities in a tough spot by causing flash floods and landslides post-Durga Puja holidays in north Bengal into a desperate fight for survival. Tourists across Dooars, Kalimpong and Darjeeling where stuck in hill resorts and wildlife zones.