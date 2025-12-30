How India’s Rice Boom Is Draining Groundwater and Exporting Scarce Water

To put this into perspective, according to a ScienceDirect study, water required to produce 1 kg of rice ranges from 800 to 5000 litres, with an average of 2500 litres. This becomes especially concerning in case of India where rice is a staple for more than 65% of its 1.4bn population. That is between 20% to 60% more than the global average, according to farm-policy experts, reported Reuters.