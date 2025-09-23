Heavy Rainfall Claims 7 Lives in Kolkata, Causes Widespread Flooding & Disruptions Ahead of Durga Puja

Record rainfall causes widespread flooding, halting traffic and stranding vehicles in Kolkata.
Seven deaths reported from electrocution as waterlogged areas exacerbate dangers for residents.
West Bengal government declares two-day school holiday to ensure safety amidst ongoing crisis.
Kolkata experienced a near standstill on September 23 due to the heavy overnight rainfall that led to widespread flooding, submerging streets, stranding cars and inundating Durga Puja pandals, according to TOI. According to HT, the heavy rainfall claimed seven lives due to electrocution following heaving waterlogging.
In addition, the city received about 247. 5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours disrupting public transport, including trains and metro services, bringing daily life to a standstill across the city and its suburbs. Videos circulating online show streets resembling rivers, cars submerged up to their windows and floodwaters engulfing pandals. Residents have been advised to exercise caution, monitor updates from the city officials and airlines, and avoid unnecessary travel amid travel disruptions.
Considering the unprecedented overnight rainfall and its sever impact on public life in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts, the West Bengal government on September 23 declared Puja holidays in the state-run educational institutions two days ahead of schedule.
Instructing holidays in schools or shift to online classes, state education minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run education institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25, following up on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to stay off waterlogged roads to prevent accidents by electrocution.
“An unprecedented calamity-like situation prevails in the state. In keeping with the advice of the chief minister to offer relief to our students in the current situation and to pre-empt accidents, it has been decided to keep all education institution closed tomorrow and the day after, that is, on September 24 and 25,” Basu wrote on X.
TOI further reported that the traffic across Kolkata was paralysed, with key intersections such as Park Circus, Gariahat, Behala and College Street submerged in knee-to-waist-deep water. Major roads also experienced long snarls including EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road and Central Avenue. Meanwhile, smaller lanes of south and central Kolkata became impassable. Buses were reported to break down mid-route, while taxis and app-based cabs either remained unavailable or charged inflated fares.
Weather Warnings and Precautions
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers around September 25 in Kolkata and nearby areas, reported HT. BBC reported that the city is on alert for more rains due to a low-pressure area forming over the northeast Bay of Bengal.
This comes at a time when the city is gearing up for one of the biggest festivals around the world, Durga Puja, which is recognised as a Intangible Cultural Heritage of India by UNESCO. The predictions have prompted the community puja organisers to stay alert.
(With inputs from PTI.)