Supreme Court to Hear Suo Motu Aravalli Definition Case on December 29

The matter would be heard by a bench comprising three judges, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice A G Masih. In a judgment on November 20, the court accepted the recommendations of a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, defining the ‘Aravalli Hills’ as any landform with an elevation of 100 m or more above the local relief and an ‘Aravalli Range’ as a collection of two or more such hills within 500 m from each other.