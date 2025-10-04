Heavy Rains to Hit Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Other Districts till Oct 7 As IMD Warns Maharashtra for Cyclone ‘Shakti’

IMD issues alert for Cyclone Shakti developing over the Arabian Sea.
Maharashtra districts like Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad under cyclone warning.
Authorities activate disaster management, evacuation plans, and emergency preparedness.
Fishermen warned, sea conditions rough, heavy rain likely across coastal regions.
The India Meteorological Department has alerted Maharashtra for Cyclone ‘Shakti’, which is developing in the Arabian Sea, thereby bringing the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds as well as rough sea conditions in the upcoming days.
As a result of this warning which covers several coastal and interior districts, state authorities have been prompted to activate disaster management systems and prepare evacuation measures.
According to the release from the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone warning will remain effective till October 7. The districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been sounded under a high to moderate alert, with winds reaching speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, which were observed along the northern Maharashtra coast on October 3.
In addition to that, the IMD has cautioned that wind speeds may intensify depending on how the cyclone evolves. Sea conditions have already been reported to be very rough and warnings have been issued for coastal communities to remain on high alert.
The department has emphasised that sea conditions along the northern coast of Maharashtra are expected to remain extremely dangerous till October 5. Additionally, fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the sea, as high waves and violent currents could put lives at risk. Coastal residents in low-lying areas have also been cautioned to remain vigilant for tidal surges and waterlogging.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall across interior districts have also been predicted. East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada are likely to experience intense showers, while North Konkan is at risk of flooding in low-lying areas leading to disruption of daily life, road blockages, and potential damage to crops.
Amid the weather warnings, the Maharashtra government has asked district administrations to stay fully prepared for possible emergencies. Authorities have been instructed to activate disaster management systems, ready evacuation plans for citizens living in coastal belts and flood-prone zones, and issue timely public advisories.
Local administrations have also been instructed to prepare shelters, ensure medical facilities are available and coordinate with the police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to respond swiftly to emergencies.
With the Arabian Sea turning rough and the cyclone likely to strengthen, authorities have warned against venturing into the sea. Boats have been asked to remain docked and those already at sea have been advised to return immediately. Coastal residents have also been urged to stock up on essentials, stay indoors during heavy rain, and follow official updates closely.
The ‘Shakti’ cyclone could bring intense spells of rainfall for Mumbai and neighbouring cities that may disrupt transport services, cause waterlogging in vulnerable areas and affect day-to-day activities. Citizens have been requested to plan their travel carefully, avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during heavy downpours and remain alert for municipal warnings regarding flooding or road closures.