Heavy Rains to Hit Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Other Districts till Oct 7 As IMD Warns Maharashtra for Cyclone ‘Shakti’

Amid the weather warnings, the Maharashtra government has asked district administrations to stay fully prepared for possible emergencies. Authorities have been instructed to activate disaster management systems, ready evacuation plans for citizens living in coastal belts and flood-prone zones, and issue timely public advisories.



Local administrations have also been instructed to prepare shelters, ensure medical facilities are available and coordinate with the police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to respond swiftly to emergencies.



With the Arabian Sea turning rough and the cyclone likely to strengthen, authorities have warned against venturing into the sea. Boats have been asked to remain docked and those already at sea have been advised to return immediately. Coastal residents have also been urged to stock up on essentials, stay indoors during heavy rain, and follow official updates closely.



The ‘Shakti’ cyclone could bring intense spells of rainfall for Mumbai and neighbouring cities that may disrupt transport services, cause waterlogging in vulnerable areas and affect day-to-day activities. Citizens have been requested to plan their travel carefully, avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during heavy downpours and remain alert for municipal warnings regarding flooding or road closures.