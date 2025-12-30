India Adds Record 44.5 GW Renewable Capacity in 2025, Advances Clean Energy Push

India added a record 44.5 GW renewable capacity, nearly doubling additions year-on-year.
Solar dominated growth, with installed capacity rising over 41% to 132.85 GW.
Rooftop solar crossed 25 lakh households under PM Surya Ghar scheme.
India added a record 44.5 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity, including 35 GW from solar, till November this year, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
The total renewable energy installed capacity reached 253.96 GW in November 2025, registering an increase of over 23% as compared to 205.52 GW a year ago, the statement from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.
The highest-ever renewable energy capacity addition has been made during 2025. The total renewable energy capacity added during the year (till November) is 44.51 GW, nearly double as compared to 24.72 GW during the same period last year.
Solar is the major contributor in this progress. Solar capacity addition is 34.98 GW as compared to 20.85 GW during the same period last year. The overall solar energy installed capacity reached 132.85 GW in November 2025, registering an increase of over 41% as compared to 94.17 GW in November 2024.
Rooftop installations under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed the 25-lakh household mark, Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X, highlighting the push toward cleaner power and lower bills for millions of families.
Record Renewable Capacity Surge
India’s renewable capacity additions in 2025 reflects both domestic progress and its growing role in the global clean energy transition. The surge to 253.96 GW of renewable, with a near-doubling of annual additions to 44.5 GW, moves the country closer to its climate and energy targets under the Paris Agreement.
Government schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, KUSUM (Kisan Urja Surakasha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan), National Solar Mission (part of the National Action Plan on Climate Change) have expanded rooftop solar to millions of households. Policy reforms and digital platforms are strengthening energy efficiency governance and reducing carbon intensity, positioning India as a key player in balancing rapid economic growth with decarbonisation.