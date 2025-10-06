IMD issues yellow alert for October 6 and 7, warning of showers.
Daytime temperatures expected to drop nearly 6 degrees Celsius, marking season’s sharpest fall.
Delhi records triple the usual October rainfall in just five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on October 6 & 7, with a noticeable drop in temperatures as a fresh western disturbance moves across northwest India.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for both the days cautioning residents to expect intermittent showers and a cool, breezy spell.
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature that touched 34.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday is expected to plunge to around 28 degrees Celsius on October 6, indicating one of the sharpest dips this season.
The minimum temperature, 24.2 degrees Celsius, about two degrees above normal, is also likely to fall to nearly 20 degrees Celsius by October 8, as cooler northwesterly winds sweep into the region.
Unusual Rain Batters Delhi
Delhi experienced unusual rain this October, with data from Safdarjung, city’s base weather station, showing 51.8 mm of rainfall in just the first five days of the month, which accounts for more than three times the October average of 15.1 mm.
According to Mint, Meteorologists predicted that this rain could drag Delhi’s total rainfall close to 100 mm, contributing to one of the wettest Octobers in recent past.
High Humidity Amid Clean Air
Humidity, ranging between 63% and 100% over the weekend, is expected to soar during the rain spell before dropping later in the week.
As Delhi gradually transitions towards winter, residents are advised to pack umbrellas and light jackets because an early morning chill is likely by midweek.
The air quality on October 6, also observed an improvement, with the average AQI dropping to 123 at 7 am from 159 on October 5, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). CPCB further predicted that the post-monsoon rainfall, coupled with sustained wind speeds, is expected to keep Delhi’s air cleaner for longer than usual this season.
Officials, cited in an earlier report by HT, said scattered showers on October 5 and more widespread rain early next week are expected to help clear pollutants from the national capital’s air, which moved to the ‘moderate’ category on October 4 after a brief spell of cleaner air.