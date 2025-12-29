Supreme Court Stays Aravalli Redefinition, Rejects Complete Ban on Mining

Supreme Court stays Aravalli redefinition in suo motu case over environmental concerns.
Court declines blanket mining ban, existing operations remain unaffected across Aravalli regions.
Government welcomes stay, new expert panel to re-examine Aravalli protection framework.
A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on December 29 stayed a verdict that narrowed the definition of the Aravalli range and declined to impose a complete ban on mining activities in the region.
The decision was taken in a suo motu case on the issues related to the definition of the Aravalli Hills. The case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih.
Environment Minister Welcomes Decision
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Bhupender Yadav on December 29 welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay its order accepting a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, and said the government stands committed to its protection and restoration.
The apex court kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC). It also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.
"I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," Yadav wrote in a post on X.
"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added.
The top court on November 20 accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.
According to reports, the committee had recommended that "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an “Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other”.