COP30 Begins in Brazil with Renewed Push to Deliver on Climate Pledges

Under this legally binding accord, 195 countries agreed to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, with an aspiration to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Each country also committed to setting its own climate goals, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and to increase their ambition over time. The agreement also emphasised the importance of financial support from developed countries to help developing nations mitigate and adapt to climate change.