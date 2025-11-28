Delhi’s Air Quality Is Back in the ‘Severe’ Zone, Kiran Bedi, Cars24 Founder Demand Action from PMO

According to reports, on November 22, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued 28 challans and imposed a fine of ₹3.8 lakh for alleged repeated violations of dust-control and pollution mitigation rules at several construction sites on Mehrauli–Badarpur Road. But DMRC said only a small section is under its control and environmental rules are being followed in these areas. It said 24 out of the 28 challans were issued in accordance with the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines and the others for violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.