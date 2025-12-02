National Pollution Control Day Finds Delhi, Mumbai Gasping for Clean Air

According to a report published by Dalberg in September 2021, India's worsening air pollution is having a ruinous impact on its economy, with estimated losses to the tune of $95bn annually or roughly 3% of the country's GDP. Commenting on the costs that add up in "every phase", Bhargav Krishna of the Delhi-based research collective Sustainable Futures Collaborative told AFP, "From missing a day at work to developing chronic illness, the health costs associated with that, to premature death and the impact that has on the family of the person."