Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Urges ‘COP of Adaptation' at Pre-COP30 in Brazil

Adaptation Finance Still Lagging

According to a report published by the International Chamber of Commerce, despite this emphasis on closing the fund gap, private finance for adaptation is still lagging, with just 8% coming from business in 2022. While the right policies can close this gap, it is imperative that the COP30 doesnt only focus on demanding new commitments but it needs to formalise results-based adaptation funding, tying payments to resilience outcomes on the ground and ensuring accountability using predetermined metrics.