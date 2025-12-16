NavPrakriti to Partner with over 150 Battery Firm, OEMs in Next 3 Years

NavPrakriti Founder Akhilesh Bagaria said in the statement, "By partnering with battery manufacturers and OEMs nationwide, we're not just managing waste, we're helping to close the loop on critical raw materials, boost India's clean energy ambitions, and accelerate the country's EPR journey." Currently, the NavPrakriti facility can handle up to 1,000 tonnes of used batteries each month, a capacity that can be doubled as demand rises.