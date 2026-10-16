Why Electrons vs Molecules Debate Is Relevant For India’s Energy Security

The BRICS India 2026 Summit declaration recognised “energy security as a crucial foundation for social and economic development, national security and the welfare of all nations” and called for diversified energy sources, resilient supply chains and protected critical infrastructure. It also underscored the importance of a balanced and diversified energy mix in developing countries. The importance of this emphasis is underscored by the continuing instability around the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of a region that includes several BRICS members, which has exposed a fundamental vulnerability in the global energy architecture. For India, which imports nearly 90% of its crude oil and around half of its natural gas, such geopolitical shocks are not merely external disruptions — they directly threaten national energy security.