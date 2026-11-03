NSE Q2 Profit Rises 23% To ₹2,578 Cr, Total Income Up 9%

NSE reported a 23% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,578 crore in the September quarter of FY27.
Total income increased 9% to ₹4,554 crore, while transaction charges rose on higher trading volumes.
Total expenditure fell 51% year-on-year, partly due to a ₹1,297 crore SEBI settlement provision recognised in the year-ago quarter.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported 23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,578 crore for September quarter FY27, driven by higher transaction revenue and a sharp decline in expenses.
The exchange had logged a profit after tax of Rs 2,098 crore in July-September period of the previous fiscal.
Total income rose 9 per cent to Rs 4,554 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,160 crore a year ago, NSE said in a statement.
Revenue from transaction charges increased 9 per cent to Rs 3,035 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 2,789 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher volumes in the cash market and equity options segments.
The cash market recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 1,18,377 crore, registering a 24 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, ADTV for equity options (premium value) rose 3 per cent to Rs 47,977 crore.
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Revenue from data connectivity charges stood at Rs 267 crore, while that from data feed and terminal services surged 43 per cent to Rs 165 crore. Revenue from listing services increased 70 per cent to Rs 150 crore.
Total expenditure declined 51 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,161 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 2,354 crore in the year-ago period.
NSE had recognised a provision of Rs 1,297 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal towards the SEBI settlement fees related to colocation and dark fibre matters.
On a standalone basis, NSE's profit after tax grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,164 crore during the quarter under review, while total income rose 8 per cent to Rs 3,956 crore.
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During April-September FY27, the exchange contributed Rs 41,234 crore to the exchequer, comprising STT/CTT of Rs 34,788 crore, income tax of Rs 2,885 crore, stamp duty of Rs 1,926 crore, GST of Rs 1,171 crore and Sebi fees of Rs 3464 crore.
This marks NSE's first quarterly results announcement since its stock market listing in September 2026.
NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan described Q2FY27 as a "momentous quarter" for the exchange, citing the completion of the listing of one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced market infrastructure institutions.