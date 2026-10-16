How Water Intelligence Could Be India's Next Industrial Advantage

Every industrial era has been defined by how its leaders thought about a resource. Coal built the first factories. Oil powered the twentieth century. Data reshaped the last two decades. Each of those eras was won by whoever could consume the most of the defining resource. The era now opening will be won differently. Its defining question is how intelligently a company uses the resources it already has. Industry is moving from an age of resource consumption to an age of resource intelligence, and India is entering its most ambitious phase of growth at exactly that turn.