The harder part is industry. Much of India’s manufacturing depends on process-heat from coal, gas and oil, and electrifying it requires reliable, affordable power and significant investment in grids and equipment. There is also a credibility question: electrification reduces emissions most effectively when the additional electricity comes from cleaner sources. At Antalya, island nations and climate advocates have put forth this point. India has signaled its unwillingness to support the pledge, guided by its stance that Action Agenda initiatives to be treated differently from official negotiations. The move reflects India’s energy reality—coal still generates most of the country’s power.