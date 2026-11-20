COP31’s voluntary targets on electrification, waste and buildings could shape expectations for Indian businesses.
India’s progress varies, with electrification advancing faster than waste management and building efficiency.
Even without joining the targets, Indian companies could face growing pressure to improve energy and resource efficiency.
At the ongoing COP31 deliberations in Antalya, governments, businesses and development banks are debating predictable climate finance, adaptation and electrification. In company boardrooms, it is the presidency’s voluntary targets that could matter more.
The Türkiye-led presidency has built its Action Agenda around six 2035 targets. Three bear directly on business: Raising electricity’s share of final energy demand from just over 20% to 35%, halving the projected increase in global municipal waste and cutting the energy intensity of buildings by at least 25%. The presidency estimates that the full set, which also includes a goal to raise circular material use to 15%, could deliver emissions reductions of 8.5–10 gigatonnes of CO₂ by 2035.
The targets are voluntary. That does not make them irrelevant. Energy efficiency, resource use and emissions are already considerations in investment and procurement decisions. For Indian businesses, the more useful question is, not whether India signs on, but how far each target is from where the country already stands.
Electrification: Industry’s Next Challenge
Of the three, electrification is where India’s direction of travel is clearest. According to the International Energy Agency’s September 2026 report, electricity currently meets about 19% of India’s final energy demand. Under an accelerated scenario, this could rise to 32% by 2035, driven largely by transport.
Electric three-wheelers accounted for more than two-thirds of Indian three-wheeler sales in 2025, according to the IEA. Faster electrification could also cut India’s energy import bill, a consideration that has gained weight after this year’s oil shock.
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The harder part is industry. Much of India’s manufacturing depends on process-heat from coal, gas and oil, and electrifying it requires reliable, affordable power and significant investment in grids and equipment. There is also a credibility question: electrification reduces emissions most effectively when the additional electricity comes from cleaner sources. At Antalya, island nations and climate advocates have put forth this point. India has signaled its unwillingness to support the pledge, guided by its stance that Action Agenda initiatives to be treated differently from official negotiations. The move reflects India’s energy reality—coal still generates most of the country’s power.
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Waste: The Steepest Climb
Halving the projected growth in municipal waste is a demanding target for a country whose cities are still growing quickly. India’s waste generation is expected to rise substantially with urbanisation and consumption, while collection, segregation and processing remain uneven.
Domestic regulation is moving in this direction. The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, in force since April, require four-way segregation at source. They also place new obligations on bulk generators, including large commercial and residential complexes, under an extended responsibility framework. Industrial units covered by the rules must progressively increase refuse-derived fuel substitution from 5% to 15% over six years, a change that will matter to cement and other energy-intensive sectors.
The rules could expand demand for waste processing and recovery services, while increasing compliance costs for businesses that have relied on conventional disposal.
Buildings: The Cost of Inefficiency
The building target matters most for real estate. On November 12, countries at the Leaders’ Summit endorsed the Antalya Compact for Energy Efficient Buildings, giving the target a formal vehicle. NITI Aayog estimates that India’s building floor space will grow from 17.8 billion square metres in 2020 to about 42.5 billion by 2070. Much of that expansion lies ahead, so efficiency decisions taken now will lock-in energy demand for decades.
India has the tools on paper. The Energy Conservation and Sustainability Building Code, 2024, set efficiency standards for commercial buildings, alongside updated residential efficiency frameworks. But adoption remains uneven. NITI Aayog’s assessment found that the States had not yet adopted the 2024 code at the time of its review. Enforcement and coverage of existing buildings remain challenges.
For developers, this gap cuts both ways. Efficient buildings may attract tenants concerned about operating costs and energy performance. But without consistent enforcement, the cost advantage of building inefficiently persists.
Where India Stands
India has not joined the pledges, and has made clear it will not treat the targets as national commitments. Ahead of the Summit, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also emphasised the need to match greater climate ambition with climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building for developing nations. That position reflects a longstanding concern: global sectoral ambitions must account for different national circumstances and the resources available to meet them.
For Indian companies, the outcome in Antalya may matter less than the direction it signals. Energy use, material efficiency and building performance are already entering investment and procurement decisions. COP31 could give those expectations a clearer international reference point, even without creating new obligations.
Disclaimer: Bhargabi Ghosh is associate director, strategic communications and public policy advisory, while Nikita is a consultant at the Policy and Development Advisory Group.The views expressed are personal.