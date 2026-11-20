Rising pollution is making air purifiers an increasingly important household expense.
A proposed GST cut could improve affordability and support domestic manufacturing.
But household filtration cannot replace measures to reduce pollution at its source.
Air pollution is increasingly influencing how Indians live, work and manage their health. In cities such as Delhi, prolonged episodes of poor air quality have made masks, indoor filtration and air quality monitors part of everyday discussions. Air purifiers, once considered premium household appliances, are increasingly being viewed as a means of reducing exposure to harmful pollutants.
The expansion of the market reflects this shift. Valued at ₹904.52 crore in 2025, the Indian air purifier market is projected to reach ₹4,094.64 crore by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16.3 per cent. This rising demand also raises a broader question: when clean indoor air increasingly depends on household spending, who can afford protection from an environmental risk that extends across income groups?
The Case For Calling It A Necessity
The health implications of prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter are well established. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, and some can enter the bloodstream, contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular risks.
A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that long-term exposure to air pollution increased deaths by 1.5 million deaths per year in India, when compared to conditions if India met the World Health Organization’s recommendations for safe exposure. The study also estimated that the health burden extended across the country, rather than being confined to the major urban centres, that dominate public attention.
Advertisement
These findings provide context for the growing interest in indoor air filtration. Air purifiers equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can reduce airborne particles indoors when appropriately selected, operated and maintained. However, the cost of these devices remains an important consideration in determining who can access this form of protection.
The issue has gained renewed attention as Delhi-NCR continues to experience sharp increases in pollution levels. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers and their components from the existing 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The demand reflects a growing argument that devices intended to reduce exposure to a serious public health risk should not remain prohibitively expensive.
Advertisement
The proposal also brings the relationship between taxation and public health into focus. While air purifiers are currently classified as consumer appliances, their growing role in household responses to pollution raises questions about whether existing tax structures adequately reflect their changing use.
Affordability And The Domestic Manufacturing Question
The CTI's demand extends beyond finished air purifiers. It has also called for GST on raw materials used in their manufacture to be reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The rationale is two-fold: lower input costs could make domestic production more competitive and, potentially, reduce India's dependence on imports.
This distinction is significant. A reduction in GST on finished products could make air purifiers more affordable for consumers, provided manufacturers and retailers pass on the tax benefit. A reduction in taxes on manufacturing inputs, meanwhile, could influence production costs and the economics of domestic manufacturing.
The two proposals therefore address different parts of the value chain. Lower taxation on finished products is primarily a consumer affordability measure, while lower taxation on raw materials is intended to support the manufacturing ecosystem. If implemented effectively, both could contribute to a more accessible domestic market.
However, the extent of these benefits would depend on several factors, including the availability of locally manufactured components, production capacity, supply-chain costs and the degree to which tax reductions are reflected in retail prices. Reducing dependence on imports would also require more than a change in taxation. It would involve strengthening domestic capabilities, improving access to technology and developing reliable supply chains for critical components.
Affordability cannot be determined through the purchase price alone. Even if a reduction in GST lowers the upfront cost of an air purifier, recurring expenses such as filter replacement, electricity consumption and maintenance may continue to place these devices beyond the reach of many households.
Beyond The Purifier
Tax policy, however, can address only one part of the problem. Air purifiers reduce exposure in specific indoor environments; they do not lower pollution concentrations across neighbourhoods or cities. Nor can they adequately protect people whose livelihoods require them to remain outdoors.
The central policy challenge remains reducing emissions from multiple sources, improving air quality monitoring and strengthening implementation across sectors. Transport, industrial activity, construction dust, waste burning and agricultural residue management require responses suited to their different sources and local conditions. Better coordination between jurisdictions is also important because pollution does not remain confined to administrative boundaries.
Reducing the cost of protective equipment may form part of a broader public health response, but it cannot substitute for preventive measures. Equally, progress in controlling emissions does not remove the immediate need to protect people who continue to face exposure.
The debate over GST on air purifiers is therefore best understood as a question of policy priorities, rather than a choice between taxation and public health. Affordability matters, but so do targeting, implementation and the distribution of benefits. The objective should be to ensure that short-term protection is not determined entirely by purchasing power while keeping the long-term focus on cleaner ambient air.
Disclaimer: Madiha Iqbal is Consultant, Strategic Communications, at the Policy & Development Advisory Group. Views expressed are personal.