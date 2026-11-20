The issue has gained renewed attention as Delhi-NCR continues to experience sharp increases in pollution levels. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers and their components from the existing 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The demand reflects a growing argument that devices intended to reduce exposure to a serious public health risk should not remain prohibitively expensive.