At the COP31 deliberations in Antalya, the presidency’s flagship pledge is to raise electricity’s share of global final energy use to 35% by 2035. A target of that kind depends on more than clean generation: grids must carry the power and storage must hold it. India already faces that constraint at home. On September 28, Crisil Ratings warned that 8–9 GWh of India’s awarded battery energy storage capacity faced a heightened risk of commissioning delays, citing limited implementation experience and pressure on project returns. The warning raises a larger question: Is India procuring batteries in ways that reliably deliver what its electricity system needs?