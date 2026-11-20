India needs batteries that provide specific grid services, not just storage capacity.
Strategically located storage can help manage transmission constraints and renewable-energy curtailment.
Realistic bidding and stronger contracts are needed to ensure projects are actually delivered.
At the COP31 deliberations in Antalya, the presidency’s flagship pledge is to raise electricity’s share of global final energy use to 35% by 2035. A target of that kind depends on more than clean generation: grids must carry the power and storage must hold it. India already faces that constraint at home. On September 28, Crisil Ratings warned that 8–9 GWh of India’s awarded battery energy storage capacity faced a heightened risk of commissioning delays, citing limited implementation experience and pressure on project returns. The warning raises a larger question: Is India procuring batteries in ways that reliably deliver what its electricity system needs?
The question matters because India’s renewable-energy transition is running into a transmission bottleneck. In July, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy told Parliament that 8,133 GWh of solar generation had been curtailed between April and June, citing grid security and a “mismatch between commissioning of transmission lines and RE projects”.
Transmission also takes longer to build. MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said in September that renewable generation assets can be added in 18–24 months, while transmission infrastructure takes three to five years.
India thus needs to rethink what batteries are bought to do. At the right location, a battery can also provide a service to the grid itself.
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The Value Lies In The Location
In a solar rich region like Rajasthan, the transmission corridor gets congested around midday. A battery near the congested pooling station can absorb surplus power and release it when the constraint eases, helping the system use existing infrastructure more effectively.
With finite storage capacity, the battery will not replace a transmission line. But at selected locations, it can complement network expansion and defer some investment.
This differs from conventional energy arbitrage, where a battery earns money by buying electricity when prices are low and selling when they rise. A battery deployed for congestion relief benefits generators, utilities and consumers. Its location and operating commitments matter as much as its capacity.
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Internationally as well these developments in battery service are gaining traction. For instance, Germany’s TransnetBW is developing a 250 MW battery-based grid booster at Kupferzell to ease bottlenecks, increase capacity and reduce the need for grid expansion.
Paying For The Service
India’s existing storage tenders largely procure capacity for defined buyers and purposes, including peak supply and renewable-energy integration. But when a battery relieves a shared transmission bottleneck, the benefits may accrue to several parties, none of whom has an incentive to pay for the entire service.
The Ministry of Power’s 2022 guidelines already recognise storage as part of generation, transmission and distribution assets, alongside its role in ancillary services. The missing step is to translate that recognition into workable procurement arrangements.
Transmission planners and system operators should identify persistent congestion points and compare strategically located storage with conventional network expansion. Where storage is the more cost-effective option, procurement should specify the location, availability, discharge duration and performance required.
A battery contracted as transmission assets, should be dispatched by the system operator for the contracted grid service and paid a regulated charge, with costs allocated transparently among beneficiaries. Where a battery is privately-owned and provides a competitively procured service, a service contract may be more appropriate. In either case, rules should prevent the same capacity from being committed to incompatible obligations or consumers paying twice for the same service.
The aim is to ensure that the procurement model follows the grid problem being solved.
The Cost Of Winning Too Cheaply
A study by JMK Research and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) reaffirm Crisil’s concerns. The lowest tariff awarded for a two-hour standalone battery system in 2025 was ₹1.48 lakh per MW per month, against an indicative benchmark of ₹2.3 lakh. Nearly 75% of allocated capacity in this category was assessed as being at risk on viability grounds.
Competitive bidding is essential to lower costs. But a low tariff is no bargain if the project cannot be delivered. Battery prices, financing costs and supply-chain conditions can change between the auction and equipment procurement.
Procurers should introduce bid-realism checks against published cost benchmarks, require credible evidence of cell-supply arrangements at the bidding stage, and use delivery milestones to identify execution problems early. Contracts could include narrowly defined, partial indexation of the battery component to relevant cost movements, with limits keeps commercial risks off consumers.
CareEdge Ratings estimates that India will need around 411 GWh of storage by FY32, requiring more than ₹4 lakh crore of investment. Mobilising that capital needs credible projects that give developers certainty and protect consumers from avoidable costs. With 8–9 GWh of already-awarded capacity at risk of delay, India must get this right before scaling up further.
As the world’s attention shifts from clean power generation to its consumption, India’s battery boom should be judged by the grid problems it solves, not only the gigawatt-hours it awards.
Disclaimer: Sourav Adhikari is Associate Director at the Policy & Development Advisory Group. The views expressed are personal.