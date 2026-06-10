VinFast VF 7 Sky Infinity Review: 510 km Range, 260 kW AWD Performance And Luxury EV Innovation

There was a time when luxury cars announced themselves with loud V8’s, and V10 engines, but today, true its silent, confident, and intelligent. This is where the VF 7 Sky Infinity makes its entrance. Designed for those who expect more than just transportation, it blends bold styling with everyday practicality and serious performance. With an AWD driveline producing 260 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, this electric SUV moves from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. That is sports car territory, except here you also get space for real life. And with a driving range of up to 510 km, range anxiety becomes someone else’s issue.