VinFast VF 7 Sky Infinity Review: 510 km Range, 260 kW AWD Performance And Luxury EV Innovation

There was a time when luxury cars announced themselves with loud V8’s, and V10 engines, but today, true its silent, confident, and intelligent. This is where the VF 7 Sky Infinity makes its entrance. Designed for those who expect more than just transportation, it blends bold styling with everyday practicality and serious performance. With an AWD driveline producing 260 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque, this electric SUV moves from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. That is sports car territory, except here you also get space for real life. And with a driving range of up to 510 km, range anxiety becomes someone else’s issue.
Its 70.8 kWh usable battery supports CCS2 charging, with AC charging up to 7.2 kW and DC fast charging up to 110 kW, taking the battery from 10 to 70 percent in just 28 minutes. Enough time for a coffee, not an existential crisis. Inside, it feels properly premium. Vegan leather dual-tone interiors, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone AC make daily commutes feel less like traffic and more like first class. The coloured Head-Up Display keeps vital information right where it should be, while all-LED lighting adds both drama and clarity. Above, the edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof turns every drive into a better view.
Then there is the intelligence. Level 2 ADAS, connected car technology, and seamless connectivity ensure the VF 7 is thinking ahead even when you are not. Available in six striking shades including Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint, this is not simply an electric SUV. It is luxury, recharged.