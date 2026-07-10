Nissan Eyes Fresh Manufacturing Partners In India As It Unveils Tekton SUV

Nissan Motor Co is open to exploring manufacturing partnerships with automakers beyond Renault in India, according to Guillaume Cartier, the company's chief performance officer. He said Nissan would consider contract manufacturing opportunities if it receives an appropriate proposal, though no active discussions are underway at present.
"At this stage, I cannot say there is a specific discussion or negotiation. But I cannot say never," Cartier told Economic Times .
The comments come months after Nissan completed the sale of its stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India, with Renault taking full ownership of the Chennai plant.
Nissan Unveils Tekton SUV
Nissan announced the launch of the all-new Tekton SUV at its World Premiere in Mumbai. The introductory price starts at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the T160 range and ₹14.99 lakh for the T280 range, while the top model is priced at ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings opened on July 9, 2026, and deliveries will begin from July 20, 2026. Nissan has made provisions for special rates for the first 10,000 bookings, aimed at its existing base of 400,000 customers in India.
The company said the Tekton is the only model in its segment with a fully turbocharged engine line-up across the range, along with features such as 280Nm turbo performance, Google built-in connectivity and 700 litres of boot space. Manufactured at the Chennai plant, the Tekton is Nissan's third product in India after the Magnite and the Gravite. It will be sold in the Indian market and exported to 50 countries, including markets in Africa, West Asia and Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at the World Premiere, Cartier said, "We are building a stronger and more competitive Nissan in India. As we continue to strengthen our SUV-led portfolio and sharpen our market focus, the World Premiere of the all-new Nissan Tekton reflects our ambition to combine global product strength with deep local relevance."
He added, "Tekton is a clear expression of how Nissan is transforming with purpose, towards a more competitive, future-ready portfolio."
In an interview with The Hindu, Cartier said Nissan's fourth product for India will arrive by early 2027, and the company may introduce an electric vehicle by 2028. He said Nissan is targeting annual sales of 100,000 units of the Tekton in India, along with exports of 100,000 units.