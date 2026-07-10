Nissan Eyes Fresh Manufacturing Partners In India As It Unveils Tekton SUV

The company said the Tekton is the only model in its segment with a fully turbocharged engine line-up across the range, along with features such as 280Nm turbo performance, Google built-in connectivity and 700 litres of boot space. Manufactured at the Chennai plant, the Tekton is Nissan's third product in India after the Magnite and the Gravite. It will be sold in the Indian market and exported to 50 countries, including markets in Africa, West Asia and Saudi Arabia.