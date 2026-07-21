Digital Technology Transforming Governance in Uttar Pradesh

Digital technology has emerged as a powerful means of improving governance and strengthening the delivery of public services. Uttar Pradesh is using it to streamline administrative procedures, enhance transparency and make essential services easier to access across the state. The goal is not simply to shift existing services online, but to establish a system in which citizens can interact with the government more quickly, conveniently and inclusively.
The impact of this transition can already be seen in the delivery of important public services. Documents such as income, caste and domicile certificates are increasingly being issued through digital platforms. This is reducing paperwork, shortening processing time and bringing greater transparency to administrative procedures. The continued expansion of digital systems is also improving access to government schemes, education, banking and other essential facilities, especially for people living in rural and underdeveloped regions.
An important part of this transformation is AI Pragya—the Artificial Intelligence Programme for Resourcefulness, Awareness, Growth and Youth Advancement. Designed to make knowledge of Artificial Intelligence widely accessible, the programme aims to train 10 lakh citizens in AI and emerging technologies. Its intended beneficiaries include students, farmers, professionals, doctors and government employees, demonstrating the state’s commitment to taking advanced technology beyond the conventional confines of the technology sector.
Through AI Pragya, participants are introduced to emerging areas such as Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Cybersecurity. The programme has been developed with support from leading technology partners, including Google, Microsoft, Intel and Infosys. By bringing together industry expertise and accessible learning opportunities, it seeks to equip people from different backgrounds with skills relevant to an increasingly digital economy.
The programme also places emphasis on ethical AI, public-private collaboration, free learning and certification. Its zero-budget, high-impact model reflects Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to widen technological awareness and capabilities without creating financial barriers for learners. This approach can help build a broader base of digitally skilled citizens who are better prepared to use new technologies in their professions and everyday lives.
Making Public Services Easier to Access
The state is complementing its digital learning initiatives with citizen-oriented platforms that make government services more readily available. The e-Sathi mobile application allows people to access a variety of public services with greater convenience, reducing their dependence on physical visits to government offices. As the range and reach of digital services continue to grow, government programmes can be delivered to more citizens with improved speed and efficiency.
Strong connectivity is essential for ensuring that these benefits reach every region. Uttar Pradesh has already provided optical fibre connectivity to 2,066 Gram Panchayats, an important step towards narrowing the digital divide between rural and urban areas. Improved internet access is opening new possibilities for online education, financial inclusion, digital service delivery and access to information. It is also enabling more people to participate in the expanding digital economy.
The digital transformation is being reinforced by substantial investment in technology-related sectors. Uttar Pradesh has attracted ₹38,900.89 crore in investments in the IT and Electronics sector. This investment is strengthening the infrastructure necessary to support innovation, entrepreneurship and long-term economic expansion while creating the base for a better-connected and more technologically capable state.
The significance of digitalisation goes beyond improvements in administrative functioning. Wider connectivity and greater digital literacy are allowing more people to obtain essential services, learn new skills and explore emerging economic opportunities. Technology is gradually narrowing the distance between citizens and government, enabling public institutions to respond more effectively while supporting inclusive development throughout the state.
Uttar Pradesh’s digital transformation is ultimately part of a larger vision to use technology for improving everyday life. By integrating AI-based learning, citizen-friendly digital platforms, stronger connectivity and sustained investment in the technology ecosystem, the state is shaping a governance model that is accessible, transparent and efficient. These efforts are preparing Uttar Pradesh to meet future challenges while ensuring that the benefits of digital progress reach citizens across social and geographical boundaries.