Xi Shares ‘Good News’ on Trade, Warns Trump on Taiwan; Could Carry Implications for India Too

There are fears among the US allies that Trump might reduce arms sales to Taipei, or shift the American diplomatic formulation from "not supporting" Taiwanese independence to actively "opposing" it which is a subtle but consequential change in language. The Trump administration last year approved a record $11.1bn in arms sales to Taiwan, exceeding the $8.4bn sanctioned under Joe Biden, and is assembling another package expected to be worth at least $14bn. Whether those sales continue at that pace may be one of the most closely watched outcomes of the Beijing visit.