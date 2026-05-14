Xi Shares ‘Good News’ on Trade, Warns Trump on Taiwan; Could Carry Implications for India Too

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the first visit by a sitting American president to China in nine years, greeted with pageantry and pleasantries and an immediate, unambiguous warning from Xi Jinping that the Taiwan question carried the potential for outright conflict if mishandled by either side.
In a two-hour meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Xi made clear that a red line remain intact as non-negotiable over Taiwan.
"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations," Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua. "If mishandled, the two countries could face confrontation or even conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly dangerous situation."
China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control if Taipei resists indefinitely. The bluntness of Xi's remarks signalled that he intended to use Trump's visit to extract clarity — or concessions — on an issue Beijing views as existential.
There are fears among the US allies that Trump might reduce arms sales to Taipei, or shift the American diplomatic formulation from "not supporting" Taiwanese independence to actively "opposing" it which is a subtle but consequential change in language. The Trump administration last year approved a record $11.1bn in arms sales to Taiwan, exceeding the $8.4bn sanctioned under Joe Biden, and is assembling another package expected to be worth at least $14bn. Whether those sales continue at that pace may be one of the most closely watched outcomes of the Beijing visit.
William Yang, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Financial Times that concerns among US allies about Washington's Taiwan posture had been compounded by the diversion of American military attention towards the Middle East conflict — a shift that has thinned the US presence and focus in the Asia-Pacific at a sensitive moment.
Trade, Tariffs and Good News
Xi also said the two countries' economic and trade teams had "reached a generally balanced and positive outcome, which is good news for the people of both countries and for the world" — a reference to the Wednesday talks between their respective delegations, though he provided no specifics. He urged both sides to "maintain the hard-won positive momentum."
The two countries agreed a truce in their tariff war in October, following a period in which both sides had pushed duties above 100%. China had also imposed export controls on rare earths critical to American manufacturing — a lever Beijing retains and has shown no inclination to surrender.
Concerns For India
Meanwhile, experts also see a point of concern for India here. Ronak D. Desai, visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, told CNBC that this is Trump prioritises a bilateral grand bargain with Xi, then Washington could treat China as the central negotiating partner in Asia rather than as the central strategic challenge.