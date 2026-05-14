Inflation Hits Kitchens as Amul, Mother Dairy Raise Milk Prices; Check New Rates

Amul and Mother Dairy hike milk prices ₹2 across multiple variants nationwide.
Second increase in 13 months expected to trigger broader dairy price revisions.
Rising feed, fuel costs and inflation pressures push consumer milk prices higher.
Amul and Mother Dairy have increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre across several variants with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14.
As reported by The Economic Times, the increase in prices is the second by the two dairy cooperatives in 13 months. The overall price is expected to prompt similar hikes by regional dairy companies.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, in a statement, told The Economic Times that it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by ₹ 2 per litre in major milk-selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".
Similarly, Mother Dairy said it has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by ₹2 per litre, effective May 14.
The last price increase by GCMMF was on May 1, 2025, while Mother Dairy had raised rates in April 2025.
The price increase by India's two largest organised milk retailers will add to food inflation, which has risen in recent weeks due to the conflict in West Asia
The food inflation in April crossed the 4% mark, and the latest milk price increase will add to the burden of the common man.
GCMMF said the increase in prices translates to about 2.5-3.5% per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation.
Reason Behind Price Rise
Commenting on the reason behind increased milk prices, GCMMF told The Economic Times, "The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year."
The cooperative said its member unions have also increased farmers' procurement price by ₹30 per kg of fat, which is a 3.7% increase over May 2025.
Cost Pressures Drive Hike
Recent official and global indicators underscore the pressure on dairy prices. The Reserve Bank of India’s Inflation Expectations Survey of Households shows that perceptions of food prices have remained high through 2025, largely driven by perishables such as milk and vegetables.
FAO Dairy Price Index, published in May 2026, dropped by 1.1% in April 2026 to average 119.6 points, ending a six-month period of gains as seasonal production peaks in the Northern Hemisphere increased global supplies.
In India, data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs shows sustained retail milk inflation over the past several months, reflecting higher fodder, fuel and logistics costs, which industry players say is now feeding into consumer prices.