PM Modi's Austerity Call: Why Citizens Asked to Cut Gold, Fuel Use And WFH

PM Modi urges citizens to cut gold buying, fuel use and foreign travel
Hormuz crisis and crude above $105 raise current account deficit concerns
Jewellery and aviation stocks fall as austerity call impacts market sentiment
Global volatility, surging crude oil prices and the prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are now beginning to directly influence India's economic strategy. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made an unusual public appeal asking citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, avoid non-essential gold purchases and postpone foreign travel as India battles the economic fallout of the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Modi framed the appeal as an act of "economic patriotism" during a period of global uncertainty and supply-chain disruption.
"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," the Prime Minister said.
The appeal comes as Brent crude has surged above $105 per barrel after tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States intensified further. The Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical oil transit routes which has remained disrupted for over two months, severely affecting global shipping and energy flows.
India, which imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements, faces rising pressure on its current account deficit, inflation trajectory and foreign exchange reserves as oil prices climb and import bills swell.
Why PM Modi Focused on Gold
Among all the measures suggested, Modi's request to citizens to avoid "non-essential gold purchases" for one year triggered the strongest market reaction.
India remains one of the world's largest gold importers, and rising bullion imports during periods of elevated crude prices can significantly worsen the country’s trade deficit because both oil and gold are dollar-intensive imports.
According to commodity experts, the government's message appears aimed more at temporary import management rather than discouraging gold ownership permanently.
"PM Modi's remarks on delaying gold purchases should be viewed primarily from the perspective of India's macroeconomic stability and import management," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities.
"The timing of the statement is important because India is currently facing a combination of higher crude prices, geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Iran situation, and pressure on the currency due to rising import bills. Gold imports require large outflows of foreign currency, mainly dollars," he said.
Trivedi added that while the appeal may not alter India's long-term cultural affinity towards gold, it could temporarily slow discretionary jewellery demand and create cautious sentiment across bullion-linked businesses.
Immediate Market Reaction
Shares of major jewellery companies plunged sharply on Monday morning after Modi's remarks. Titan Company fell as much as 6.4%, while Kalyan Jewellers declined 8.3%. Sky Gold and Diamonds plunged over 12%, and Senco Gold dropped nearly 11%.
The broader market also came under pressure. The BSE Sensex fell over 1,000 points in morning trade, while the Nifty50 slipped below the 24,000 mark amid concerns over rising crude prices and fears of economic slowdown.
Fuel Conservation, WFH and Import Control
Apart from gold, Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel by using metros and public transport wherever possible, opting for car-pooling and shifting goods transportation towards railways.
He also encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles and even suggested reviving Covid-era efficiency measures such as work from home, virtual meetings and online conferences to reduce fuel usage.
The Prime Minister further appealed to citizens to avoid overseas vacations and destination weddings abroad to help conserve India’s foreign exchange reserves.
He also called for reduced edible oil consumption and urged farmers to lower chemical fertiliser usage by 50% while adopting solar-powered irrigation systems instead of diesel pumps.
The broader message reflects growing concerns within policymakers over the external sector impact of the ongoing geopolitical crisis.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the government's call for austerity highlights the seriousness of the macroeconomic challenge.
"The market will face pressure from two headwinds today. One, the expected resolution of the West Asia crisis has again slipped away following President Trump’s rejection of Iran's letter. Consequently Brent crude has again spiked to $105 potentially aggravating the current account deficit," Vijayakumar said.
"PM Modi's appeal to the nation to curb the consumption of petrol/diesel, gold, chemical fertilisers and edible oil and refrain from avoidable foreign travel is a crisis management response to the current account deficit problem caused by high crude prices," he added.
According to Vijayakumar, sectors linked to discretionary spending and imports — including aviation, hotels, jewellery, fertilisers and petroleum — could face near-term sentiment pressure due to the austerity message.
Hormuz Crisis Behind The Economic Anxiety
The economic anxiety stems largely from the Strait of Hormuz crisis, which has disrupted one of the world's busiest maritime oil routes.
Iran recently announced plans to impose toll taxes on ships crossing the Strait, while the United States warned it would interdict vessels complying with Tehran’s demands. Around 1,500 ships and crew members are currently stranded in the Gulf region, according to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
Britain and France are also exploring a multinational naval coalition to secure the waterway, while Iran has warned of a "decisive and immediate response" to any military deployment in the region.
For India, prolonged disruption in Hormuz threatens not only oil supplies but also shipping costs, imported inflation, currency stability and industrial input prices.
Political Pushback Emerges
The Prime Minister's comments also triggered political criticism.
Rahul Gandhi accused the government of shifting economic responsibility onto citizens.
"These aren't sermons — they're proof of failure," Gandhi said in a post on X, criticising the government’s handling of the economy and inflation.
However, economists note that governments globally often resort to demand-management measures during external shocks, especially when rising energy prices threaten macroeconomic stability.
For now, Modi's message signals that India is entering a period where economic caution, import restraint and energy conservation may increasingly become part of the national policy conversation as the West Asia crisis continues to unsettle global markets.