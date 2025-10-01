In the past five years India’s trade deficit with China widened from $44bn in 2020–21 to $99.2bn in 2024–25. New Delhi’s exports to Beijing also fell sharply from $21.2bn to $14.25bn during the same period. On the other hand, India’s exports to the US, its largest market, surged from $73bn in 2021 to $87.3bn in 2024.