Vedanta Q3 Production: Aluminium, Zinc, Iron Ore Up; Steel, Oil & Gas Down

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc and iron ore during the December quarter

 Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has reported a rise in production of aluminium, zinc and iron ore during the December quarter.

However, production of steel, and oil and gas dropped during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company's total aluminium production during the quarter rose marginally by 1% mined metal production at Zinc India increased 4% and mined metal production at Zinc International rose 28%.

In the oil and gas segment, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 15% during the quarter to 84,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The production of saleable iron ore rose 3% to 1.6 million tonnes during the quarter.

The quarterly saleable ore production was "up 3% YoY and 49% Q-o-Q with improved operational efficiencies", Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

The saleable steel production during the quarter declined marginally by 1%, the filing said.

Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

