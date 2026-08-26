US Visa Appointments Halted Globally As Trump Tightens Immigration Rules

US embassies and consulates have been asked to adjust visa appointments as consular officers undergo new training, with some immigrant visa interviews being rescheduled.
The move comes amid Trump's wider immigration crackdown, which has targeted both illegal and legal immigration and faced challenges in US courts.
India's IT industry body Nasscom has urged Washington to consider US skills shortages as it pushes back against a proposed $103,265 fee for new H-1B visas.
The Trump administration has temporarily paused visa appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide as part of its broader immigration crackdown, Reuters reported.
A State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday that the government had launched a global training programme for consular officers, requiring visa services to adjust appointment schedules.
Applicants with immigrant visa interviews already scheduled were informed by email that their appointments would be moved to later dates, the Financial Times reported.
Consular Officers To Receive Screening Training
The State Department did not provide details on the duration or specific content of the training. It said the programme was intended to help consular officers identify applicants who could become dependent on US public benefits and ensure that visa applications are assessed consistently and comprehensively.
The move comes as President Donald Trump has intensified immigration enforcement during his second term.
His administration has revoked visas and green cards and rejected applications on a range of grounds, including applicants' political views and participation in pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's war in Gaza.
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Trump has defended the crackdown as necessary to strengthen US domestic security.
Trump Immigration Policies Face Legal Challenges
Several elements of the administration's immigration agenda have faced challenges in US courts.
On Friday, a federal judge blocked a policy that had suspended immigrant visa issuance to applicants from 75 countries, ruling that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his statutory authority.
Human rights organisations have also criticised the wider crackdown, arguing that some measures discriminate against immigrants and threaten constitutional protections for free speech and due process.
Rights groups have warned that the policies could also increase concerns over racial profiling among ethnic minorities in the US.
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Although Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to curb illegal immigration, his administration has also introduced measures affecting legal immigration, including higher fees for certain work visa applicants.
India Raises Concerns Over H-1B Fees
The latest developments come as India's technology industry body Nasscom urged Washington to consider the role of the H-1B programme in addressing skill shortages in the US.
The comments followed the Trump administration's proposal for a $103,265 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers. The proposed fee was unveiled on Monday as part of efforts to overhaul the programme.
Nasscom said the number of H-1B workers employed by Indian IT companies has fallen significantly over the past five years as those companies have expanded their US-based workforce. The industry body said it was engaging with government officials and other stakeholders over the proposed changes.
The fee proposal has already faced a legal challenge. In June, a US District Court in Boston ruled that the $100,000 H-1B fee introduced by the administration was unlawful, finding that it amounted to a tax that Congress had not authorised.
Nasscom said Indian technology companies have invested more than $1.1 billion in strengthening the US STEM talent pipeline through university partnerships and programmes aimed at training American workers.
"A proposed increase in visa fees must therefore be viewed in the context of the programme's original purpose of enabling access to temporary skills where there is a shortage in the US," Nasscom said.