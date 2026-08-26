Centre To Sell Onions At ₹35/Kg In Delhi From Thursday Amid Price Surge

The situation is starker in several metros. On Wednesday, retail onion prices stood at ₹60 per kg in both Chennai and Kolkata (against ₹35 and ₹32 per kg, respectively, a year ago), ₹55 per kg in Delhi (₹33 a year ago), ₹48 per kg in Mumbai (₹32) and ₹38 per kg in Ranchi (₹25).