EAC-PM Paper Suggests Consolidation Of Banks Of Equal Size Without Compromising Market Competition

"The results indicate that the mean technical efficiency (TE) of the sample banks had improved from 77.99% in FY20 to 88.34% in FY26," it said According to the report, the bank group wise results for FY15 to FY26 indicate that contrary to popular perceptions, public sector banks (PSBs) efficiency improved to 93.12% in FY26, while the efficiency of private banks was at 86.02% in FY26.