French Initiative Desibel Aims To Take India's AVGC-XR Talent To Global Stage

Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, stated, "France has emerged as a pioneering partner in building cooperation with India in the AVGC-XR industry. The talented Indian creators involved in the Desibel project are true Passeurs of culture, carrying stories, ideas, and innovation across borders. France is honoured to contribute to showcasing and amplifying their work on the international stage." Backed by a two-year grant, the Desibel programme brings together some of India's leading cultural organisations, spanning community libraries, publishing, and the animation and XR industry, reflecting the diversity and depth of India's visual storytelling ecosystem.